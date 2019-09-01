Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Minister Abayev visits school in Kyzylsuat village

    1 September 2019, 12:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev visited a school in Kyzylsuat village in Akmola region and congratulated schoolchildren on the Day of Knowledge, Kazinform reports.

    The secondary school in Kyzylsuat village was opened two years ago. The number of its students grows every year. Minister Abayev was accompanied by deputy governor of Akmola region Marat Igali during the trip.

    While extending his congratulations, the minister stressed that knowledge and health are of paramount importance for the next generation. He also wished the parents to be patient with their children and praised the great role that teachers play in the lives of children.

    Deputy principal of the school Shynar Suindikova admitted that despite the fact that there are only 216 student at the school it is modernly equipped with the latest technologies. In the future, the school is likely to be named after Hero of the Soviet Union Talgat Begeldinov.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Akmola region Education Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    President Tokayev, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay meet
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events