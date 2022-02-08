Go to the main site
    Mining tax set to be raised in Kazakhstan

    8 February 2022, 15:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to raise the mining tax in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the extended session of the Kazakh Government, Kazakh President Tokayev stated the importance of detecting all mining farms, checking tax and customs issues, studying in detail agreements based on which technical specs were obtained as well as other aspects of their operations. He wanted the implementation of the tasks to be reported before March 15.

    «I once again draw the attention to the fact that the State is not against «white» mining but those that are willing to work in the sphere must have the license, get electricity at adequate rates, declare revenues and pay taxes, launch «green» energy projects. The mining tax is also to be raised as the current rate – 1 tenge per kilowatt of power – is very low. I instruct the Government the tax to be raised multiple times in the shortest term,» said the President.

    In this regard, the Head of State charged to develop a full package of decisions to regulate and develop digital mining.


