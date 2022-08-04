Mining set to be developed in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Kostanay region eyes developing mining in its Denisovsk district, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Exploration of mineral deposits for further development and extraction has been underway in the region.

According to Bakhyt Nurgaliyev, governor of Denisovsk district, the installment of a crushing complex for gravel production is set to be completed in 2022 creating 20 jobs. The total cost is estimated at over KZT150mln.

A molybdenum-tungsten ore processing plant with a capacity of 200 thousand tons of ore per year is to be realized before 2025. The processing plant is to be constructed nearby the Drozhilovsk deposit in Prirechensk rural district. Over 400 jobs are to be created after the project is completed.

Production complexes for primary processing of ores of Glebovskoye and Sabitovskoye deposits in Deniskvsk district are slated for construction in the future. The project has been included in the region's entrepreneurship production map and is set to be realized until 2025.



