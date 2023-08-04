Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kostanay region

    Mining and processing plant set to be built in Kostanay rgn

    4 August 2023, 16:14

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A mining and processing plant is set to be built near Arkalyk city in Kostanay region, with creation of 1,200 new jobs, Sergei Kryzhevskikh, director-general of the Kostanay mining and metallurgical corporation, said at the ongoing investment forum in Kostanay, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The region has over 14 ore occurrences, boasts around half elements of the periodic table. Our project envisages investments worth 315 billion tenge and creation of 1,200 new working jobs,» said Kryzhevskikh.

    As part of the project, it is planned to produce up to 42 thousand tons of polymetallic ores and around two tons of gold per year.

    According to the director-general of the Kostanay mining and metallurgical corporation, the plant is set to be commissioned by 2027.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kostanay region Construction Mining
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Banner with Dimash’s image flies over Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica
    3 schools to be built in place of old garages in Atyrau
    Popular
    1 Kazakh capital to host Comic Con Astana Sep 2023
    2 Kazakhstan, Vietnam ink several bilateral documents
    3 KazTransOil JSC observes rise in consolidated revenue in H1 2023
    4 Turkmenistan, Hungary formulate gas deal: Azerbaijan’s role and significance
    5 President lays flowers at Heroes Monument and Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi