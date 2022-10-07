Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mining accounts for a third of capital investment in Kazakhstan
7 October 2022, 16:23

Mining accounts for a third of capital investment in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Fixed capital investment in mining and quarrying hit KZT2.7trl increasing by 16.1% in January-August this year in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites finprom.kz.

Mining and quarrying accounted for two-thirds of total investment in the industry and a third of investment in the Kazakh economy in January-August 2022.

The country saw a 6.6% increase in monetary terms of capital investment in the industrial sector.


