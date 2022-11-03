Go to the main site
    Miners die in Arcelor Mittal coalmine accident

    3 November 2022, 09:43

    SHAKHTINSK. KAZINFORM An accident occurred today at 03:03 am in Lenin coalmine of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    106 employees were working in the coalmine when the accident took place. Of them, 101 were brought to the surface alive. Five people were left inside for ensuring operation of lifting cages. Four miners were found dead. Another four were rushed to the Central Hospital of Shakhtinsk.

    An emergency brigade of Komir militarized emergency service is working on the accident site.

    The leadership of the company, governor of the region and mayor of the town arrived at the scene of the accident.

