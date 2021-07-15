Mineral water plant to be launched in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – A plant producing 27 million liters of mineral water per year is set to be launched ahead of the celebration of the 30 years of Kazakhstan’s independence, Kazinform reports.

Once launched the plant is to market their products beyond the region.

According to Governor of Zaisan district Serik Zainuldin, the four projects worth KZT190mln have been implemented in the sphere of entrepreneurship in the district as part of the cross-border territory development plan. One of the projects is the Arna Minerals plant scheduled for launch to mark the 30th anniversary of the independence of Kazakhstan.

The district carried out nine projects to the tune of KZT309mln in the agribusiness sector.



