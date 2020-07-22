Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Industry

Mineral fertilizer plant to be built in Zhambyl rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 July 2020, 13:49
Mineral fertilizer plant to be built in Zhambyl rgn

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh-Russian agreement to construct and exploit a mineral fertilizer plant in Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan, has been signed in Moscow city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

According to the Embassy, the plant's construction is led by EuroChem - a mineral and chemical company. The project consists of two stages: exploration of Karatau phosphorite basin deposits in southern Kazakhstan and construction of a mineral fertilizer and industrial product plant with a capacity of up to 1 million tons.

It is said investments of 270 million dollars have been funneled into the project, with 800 million dollars more to be invested in the future.

The project will create around 1,200 jobs in Zhambyl region as well as contribute to agricultural development, the construction sector, increased food safety, and the country's exports.

EuroChem has already completed the first stage of the project which is exploration works and phosphate mining as well as commissioning the mining complex enabling to produce 640 thousand tons of ground phosphate.


Zhambyl region    Industry  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone