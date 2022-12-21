Millions line streets of Argentina's capital to welcome World Cup winners home

BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM Millions of people flooded the streets of Argentina’s capital Tuesday to welcome home their World Cup champions, Anadolu Agency reports.

As the team bus slowly meandered southwards towards the center of Buenos Aires heavily escorted by security forces, droves of ecstatic fans headed towards it on the motorway.

Others dressed in the blue and white of Argentina's soccer jersey carrying flags, wearing faceprint and blowing vuvuzela horns as they lined the streets close to the iconic Obelisk monument, a traditional spot where Argentina's passionate football fans gather to celebrate national and club team victories.

«Today I'm very happy. It's a wonderful gift for all Argentines,» said Francisco Giordano, a 32-year-old Boca Juniors and Argentina national team fan celebrating with a group of friends.

He described the celebrations as the uniting of people of all ages and from all walks of life to welcome La Albiceleste's victory.

«There is no distinction when it comes to political parties. We are all united for a sole reason, which is the third World Cup (won by Argentina) and (Lionel) Messi, who has generated something immense in Argentina,» he told Anadolu Agency.

«We need it for the situation in the country,» said Giordano, referring to Argentina's deep economic crisis and high inflation, which have hit many in the country hard.

Argentina have long waited for a World Cup success as they had last won the tournament in 1978 and 1986.

On Sunday, Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in Qatar to bag the nation's third World Cup title in its history.

Photo: aa.com.tr



