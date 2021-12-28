Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Millennium-old tomb restored in China's Shanxi

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 December 2021, 16:39
Millennium-old tomb restored in China's Shanxi

TAIYUAN. KAZINFORM An ancient tomb with rare murals dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) has been restored in north China's Shanxi Province, according to the Taiyuan Northern Qi Dynasty Mural Museum.

The tomb was discovered in an elementary school in Taiyuan, capital of Shanxi, in 2019 and later moved to the museum for protection and restoration, Xinhua reports.

According to the epitaph, the tomb owner Guo Xing was a mid-ranking military officer in the Tang Dynasty. The roof, walls, coffin bed, corridors and the doors of the tomb were all decorated with exquisite murals.

Defects in the murals such as fissures, hollows and blemishes have been fixed, and the tomb will open to the public in the future, said the museum.

Interestingly, various figures in the mural paintings appear to be making «V» signs with their middle and index fingers.

The exquisite murals of the tomb reveal the noble status of the tomb owner and attest to its historical, artistic and scientific value, said Feng Gang, a researcher at the Taiyuan Institute of Cultural Relics Protection.

photo

photo


Culture   World News   Interesting facts and stories   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava