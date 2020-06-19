Go to the main site
    Milk production increased in N Kazakhstan

    19 June 2020, 19:00

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Milk production grew by 5.5% in North Kazakhstan over the past five months, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Governor of the region, the full capacity of seven commercial dairy farms led to the growth. Milk production of farms accounts for 12% of all households. For the past five months the households produced 68,400 tons of milk, commercial dairy farms delivered 8,500 tons. By the year end it is targeted to produce no less than 590,000 tons of milk.

    The Governor stressed the need to build more dairy farms in the region.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

