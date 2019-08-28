Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Military snipers to vie for Int'l Cup Altyn uki-2019 in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
28 August 2019, 14:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Military snipers from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan, and India have met at the Spassk training center in Karaganda region, Kazinform has learnt from the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

On August 28 through September 3 Karaganda region is hosting the international competitions of special reconnaissance teams. They are expected to vie for the main trophy Altyn ukі-2019 Cup.

Today, the opening ceremony of Altyn ukі-2019 competition has taken place. The participants were greeted by the First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Murat Bektanov.

News
