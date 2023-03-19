Military rescues child fallen through ice in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A serviceman of the State Guard Service recued a child who fell through the ice in Astana, Kazinform reports.

On March 18 on his way to the Alatau sports complex in Astana the serviceman heard someone calling for a help. Approaching the bridge, he saw a boy fallen through the snow-covered ice. He rushed to pull the boy from the water. The boy, born in 2013, was taken to hospital.