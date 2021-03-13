Go to the main site
    Military plane crashes near Almaty city

    13 March 2021, 18:20

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An airplane crashed Saturday evening near an airport in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The video of the plane crash became viral on social media.

    The AN-26 plane en route Nur-Sultan-Almaty crashed while it was attempting to land at the airport in Almaty city. It happened at around 17:20 pm Almaty time. Rescuers and emergency services were dispatched to the scene immediately.

    According to the preliminary data, it was a military plane. Four people reportedly died and two more were injured in the plane crash. Those injured were rushed to the regional hospital, the Almaty public healthcare department confirmed.




    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty
