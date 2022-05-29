Go to the main site
    Military orchestra’s parade kicks off in Kazakhstan

    29 May 2022, 10:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The elimination round of the review competition of the military orchestras organized by the Kazakh National Guard started in Almaty, Karaganda, Uralsk and Ust Kamenogorsk cities as part of the international military music contest, the National Guard’s press service reports.

    The festival of military orchestras dated to the Day of Kazakhstani Police and of the Kazakh capital is a landmark event. It reveals the best orchestras to attend the final stage to be held in Nur-Sultan.

    The orchestras play military, classical, and folk music. It is purposed to promote and raise training of military orchestras and image of military service, military orchestras, and raise patriotism.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture
