    Military helicopter crashes in Azerbaijan

    30 November 2021, 16:39

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - A military helicopter has crashed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing a joint report by the State Border Service (SBS) and the General Prosecutor's Office.

    According to the information, a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Bibiheybat aviation range on November 30, at about 10:40 am (GMT+4).

    It is reported that there are dead and wounded among the crew members of the helicopter.

    The leadership of the State Border Service and the Prosecutor General's Office are at the scene.

    A joint investigation is underway in connection with the incident.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

