    Military exercises of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan continue in Issyk-Kul

    21 August 2023, 13:54

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The joint tactical-special exercises «Erdik» with special forces units of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan is ongoing in Issyk-Kul, Kazinform learned from KABAR.

    According to the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, participants of exercises carried out reconnaissance and search operations along two routes. The length of each route is more than 40 kilometers in the mountains, the height is from 2,295 to 3,540 meters above sea level.

    The teams performed search operations, and worked on studying the terrain, the route of movement, detecting caches of weapons, ammunition and identifying the base camps of illegal armed groups and their destruction .

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
