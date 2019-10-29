Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Military diplomats from 55 nations visit Russia’s Pacific Fleet

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 October 2019, 14:14
VLADIVOSTOK. KAZINFORM Military diplomats from 55 nations arrived to Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok to familiarize themselves with equipment and training facilities of the Russian Pacific Fleet, the fleet’s press service said on Tuesday.

«Today, in line with the schedule of international military cooperation events of the Russian Foreign Ministry, a large delegation of attaches from embassies of foreign states, accredited in the Russian Federation, arrived in Vladivostok. The capital of the Primorsky region was visited by about 100 military diplomats, representing 55 countries,» the press service said in a statement.

The visit will last for two days, TASS reports.

The diplomats are expected to visit the fleet’s command and its warships, as well as a coastal training ground, where they will have a chance to look at military equipment in service with Russian coastal defense troops.

