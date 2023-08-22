Military delegation of Kazakhstan arrives in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Today, a military delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Defense Minister Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a working visit, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Kabar reports.

As part of the visit, the delegation of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Eternal Flame on Victory Square, then a meeting was held with Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, Lieutenant General Baktybek Bekbolotov.

The sides discussed issues of strengthening and developing bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, prospects for further joint work between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

«Cooperation in the military sphere is one of the important areas of interaction. The fraternal Republic of Kazakhstan is a reliable and faithful partner,» the Kyrgyz minister emphasized.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel-General Ruslan Zhaksylykov, thanked for the reception and noted the high level of cooperation in the military field between the two fraternal states.

During the visit, important meetings were held with officials of the Kyrgyz Republic, including a meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, Lieutenant General Marat Imankulov. The delegation also visited the Ata-Beyit memorial complex.

The military delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan will take part in the active phase of the joint Kyrgyz-Kazakhstani special tactical exercise «Erdik» with special forces units of the armed forces of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan and visit a number of military facilities.

The Defense Ministries of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan have been successfully cooperating in the military and military-technical fields since 1992.

At the moment, the most dynamic area of cooperation is the training of military personnel in educational institutions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Over the period from 1998 to the present, more than 300 military specialists have been trained in various military educational institutions of Kazakhstan.

More than 40 servicemen are currently being trained.