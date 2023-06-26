Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Military bands of 8 countries to perform in Astana on Capital Day

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 June 2023, 12:58
Military bands of 8 countries to perform in Astana on Capital Day Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On July 6, Astana will host the First International Military-Musical Festival of Military Bands titled as Astana – Caravan of Culture. The event is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Defense.

The project called to become a unique tool of uniting cultures and nations, will enable the residents and guests of the city to enjoy the performance of military orchestras from Azerbaijan, India, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Turkiye, Uzbekistan and Japan.

About 500 musicians will gather in Astana on this day to perform marching music, jazz and popular classical works.

The event is expected to promote creative growth of the military bands, development of orchestra culture and strengthening the friendly ties.

The event will be held on July 6 at 07:30 pm on the Ishim River bank at the stage of the Amphitheatre.

On the next day, the bands will perform in the Central Park, at the Baiterek Monument and in Khan Shatyr Mall.

The festival will end on July 8 with a gala-concert to be held at the Barys Arena at 12:00pm.

