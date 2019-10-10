Milano-Torino. Jakob Fuglsang is 8th atop Superga

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 100th edition of the Milano-Torino (179 km) has been held today in Italy.

Astana Pro Team started the final climb to Basilica di Superga very aggressively: Dario Cataldo and Hugo Houle helped Jakob Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre and Gorka Izagirre to move in front at the bottom of the climb. At the beginning of Superga climb it was Fuglsang who launched the first attack, followed by a few rivals.

Later, Gorka Izagirre answered to the move of Michael Woods, joining a small leading group. However, he had to drop back after another forcing of Woods, who, finally, won the race. The race podium has been completed by Alejandro Valverde and Adam Yates, the Team’s official website reads.

Jakob Fuglsang tried to bridge across the leaders and, thus, finished 8th, repeating his 2018 result. Ion Izagirre finished 11th, while Gorka Izagirre did 15th.

«Honestly, I did not feel super today. In general, the race was good, but I missed some power to follow the attacks. We tried our best but had to settle with a place in the Top-10. Now we have 2 days to recover until the biggest goal of the final of the season – Il Lombardia,» said Jakob Fuglsang.

Another Italian classic race will be held tomorrow: it will be the Gran Piemonte of 183 km.