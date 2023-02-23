Go to the main site
    Milan prosecutors probe Meta for '870-mn tax evasion'

    23 February 2023, 18:40

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Milan prosecutors are reportedly investigating allegations that Meta failed to pay around 870 million euros in value added tax in Italy, ANSA reports.

    The investigation was opened after an audit by finance police which allegedly revealed the parent group of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had failed to present VAT declarations between 2015 and 2021.

    Daily newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano reported that the probe was launched by the European Public Prosecutor's Office but passed to Milan prosecutors on Tuesday.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

