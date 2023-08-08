Go to the main site
    Milan landmark Galleria Vittorio Emanuele vandalized

    8 August 2023, 22:08

    ROME. KAZINFORM - One of Milan's most famous and beautiful landmarks, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade, was vandalized by graffiti late on Monday, ANSA reports.

    The large piece of graffiti was sprayed on the front of an upper section of the 19th century structure that looks out onto Milan Cathedral and Piazza del Duomo. Three youths were filmed as they performed the act of vandalism at about 22:00. Firefighters lit up the structure to help police catch the culprits but the three managed to get away over rooftops. The vandalism was condemned by politicians of all colours.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
