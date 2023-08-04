Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Milan closes its parks with storms set to arrive

    4 August 2023, 21:19

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Milan closed its parks, cemeteries and open-air markets near trees on Friday due to the violent storms that are forecast to batter the northern region of Lombardy, ANSA reports.

    The arrival of Cyclone Circe is expected to bring storms with torrential rain and powerful winds to many parts of Italy.

    iLMeteo.it meteorologist Lorenzo Tedici said that temperatures were set to drop by at least 10° Celsius.

    Italy was hit by a series of extraordinary heatwaves last month as well as waves of devastating storms.

    In mid-May floods and landslides triggered by torrential rainfall left 15 people dead and caused billions of euros of damage to agriculture, the economy and infrastructure.

    Scientists say the climate crisis caused by human greenhouse gas emissions is making extreme weather events such as heat waves, droughts, supercharged storms, hailstorms, strong winds and flooding more frequent and more intense.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wildfire on Spain’s Tenerife scorch 1.6% of island
    Storm alert issued for capital and 7 rgns of Kazakhstan
    Global Media Congress consolidates UAE’s position as global capital of media industry: FNC Secretary-General
    Death toll from rains, floods in Indian Himalayan state rises to 55
    Popular
    1 Preliminary cause of coal mine fire in Karaganda region announced
    2 Astana riders to compete in La Vuelta Ciclista a España
    3 China's CMC keen on implementing energy projects in Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev’s first official visit to Vietnam fosters positive trajectory in bilateral ties
    5 August 22. Today's Birthdays