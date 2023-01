Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan fails to qualify for Australian Open 2023

11 January 2023, 20:14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan failed to advance at the Australian Open 2023 qualifying, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin lost to Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki in the semifinal match of the Australian Open 2023 qualifying.

Kukushkin hit four aces, made four double faults, as well as saved seven break points out of 10.

Photo: ktf.kz