Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan fails in 1st round of Canberra Challenger qualifying

2 January 2023, 09:38

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin, ranked 188th in the world, failed in the 1st round of the qualification of the ATP Challenger tournament held in Canberra, Australia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kukushkin lost to Australian Tristan Schoolkate, placed 367th in the ATP ranking, in the first round of the Canberra Challenger qualifying 6-2, 3-6, 3-6.

Photo: ktf.kz