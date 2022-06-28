Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan crashes out of 2022 Wimbledon

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 June 2022, 22:13
Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan crashes out of 2022 Wimbledon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin failed to advance to the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kukushkin was upset by American Jenson Brooksby, the world's 34th seed, in three sets 3-6, 2-6, 3-6 in the match that lasted for one hour and 52 minutes.

During the first-round match, the Kazakhstani hit two aces, made two double faults, and won four points, and two games in a row.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva was beaten in the opening round of Wimbledon.


