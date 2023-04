Mikhail Kukushkin lost at Madrid Challenger opening match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin World No. 319 lost to Akira Santillan in the first round of the qualifications at the Madrid Challenger in Spain, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

The match ended with a score of 2:6, 3:6.

The Madrid Challenger offers prize money of 73,000 euros. The winner will earn 9,880 euros and 75 rank points.