NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin lost in the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger Tour doubles event in Bergamo, Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kukushkin paired with Evgeny Donskoy of Russia lost to Lloyd Glasspool of Britain and Harri Heliovaara of Finland 6-7, 4-6 in the Bergamo Challenger doubles. The match lasted for one hour and 26 minutes.