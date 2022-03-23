Mikhail Kukushkin advances to main draw of Miami Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin beat 18-year-old Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 in the final of the Miami Open qualification, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

During the match which lasted for one hour and 52 minutes Kukushkin hit one ace, made one double fault, and saved one break point.

In the first round of the Miami Open, Mikhail Kukushkin is to face off against Botic Van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands, whom he beat in the Davis Cup Finals group stage 6-2, 6-2 in 2019.

Another Kazkahstani Dmitry Popko lost to American Jeffrey John Wolf 4-6, 4-6.