Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Mikhail Kukushkin advances to main draw of Miami Open

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 March 2022, 14:40
Mikhail Kukushkin advances to main draw of Miami Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin beat 18-year-old Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 in the final of the Miami Open qualification, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

During the match which lasted for one hour and 52 minutes Kukushkin hit one ace, made one double fault, and saved one break point.

In the first round of the Miami Open, Mikhail Kukushkin is to face off against Botic Van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands, whom he beat in the Davis Cup Finals group stage 6-2, 6-2 in 2019.

Another Kazkahstani Dmitry Popko lost to American Jeffrey John Wolf 4-6, 4-6.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year