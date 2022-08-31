Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Mikhail Gorbachev died at age 91
31 August 2022 08:28

Mikhail Gorbachev died at age 91

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Mikhail Gorbachev, the first president of the Soviet Union, has died, the Central Clinical Hospital said on Tuesday. He was 91, TASS reports.

«Tonight, after a serious and prolonged illness, Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev has died,» the hospital said.

Gorbachev was born on March 2, 1931. He graduated from the Department of Law of the Moscow State University in 1955 and later received a second education in 1967 from Stavropol Agricultural Institute. Gorbachev joined the Communist Party in 1952 and became a member of its Central Committee in 1971. The last secretary general of the Communist Party’s Central Committee, he was elected to the post in 1985 following the death of his predecessor Konstantin Chernenko. Gorbachev promoted glasnost - a policy of open discussion of political and social issues - and perestroika, a policy of political and economic reforms. He was the first and the last president of the Soviet Union, winning elections for the post in March 1990 and resigning on December 25, 1991. Gorbachev won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990. After stepping down as Soviet president, he was engaged in social and literary activities.


Photo: www.eg.ru

Read also
Typhoon Noru kills 10 in Philippines
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
International tourists spent $2.7 bi in Brazil Jan–Jul
Gamaleya Research Institute reveals number of Sputnik V doses produced worldwide
Three injured in blast on market square in Germany
Hurricane Ian knocks out power in Cuba ahead of Florida landfall
Int'l tourist arrivals almost triple in Jan-July: UN
News Partner
Popular
1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
5 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley

News

Archive