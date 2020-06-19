Go to the main site
    Mike Pompeo wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev full and speedy recovery

    19 June 2020, 18:40

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wished Nursultan Nazarbayev full and speedy recovery from COVID-19.

    «I wish Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19. These are challenging times for our countries. Together, I am confident we will defeat this disease. Get well soon and aman bolynyz!», the Twitter post of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reads.

    As earlier reported, the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is self-isolating. On June 18 the Elbasy tested positive for COVID-19.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
