Miguel Angel Lopez leaves Astana after 6 years to start new chapter

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Miguel Angel Lopez is about to start a new chapter in his professional career after he turned from a WorldTour newcomer into a real leader over the last six years in the Kazakh team, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

It was not always an easy journey, spiked with ups and downs, injuries and disappointments before achieving great results.

Miguel Angel is a huge talent and the team is beyond happy to have been his home and to have achieved some outstanding results together with him. His first win came in his debut year (2015) with a stage win at the Vuelta a Burgos followed by the overall win at the Tour de Suisse and the oldest one-day race, Milano-Torino in 2016.

Together with the support of the team, Miguel Angel was able to come back to the highest level after a knee injury, winning two stages and a Top Ten GC spot at the Vuelta a España in 2017. Two podiums at the Giro d`Italia and Vuelta a España in the following season, proved that Miguel is an excellent Grand Tour rider. Miguel also added overall wins at the races like Colombia 2.1, Volta Ciclista a Catalunya as well as the stage win on the queen stage at the Tour de France to his palmares in the colors of the Kazakh team.

It has been a great six years and the team wants to thank Miguel as well as wishes him all the best and success for his career and life.

See you on the road, Superman!