Miguel Angel Lopez among leaders of Vuelta a España overall standings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The final of the 7th stage of the Vuelta a España became a place of a great battle between the favorites of the general classification. Four riders went away clear on a super steep 4-km-long climb Mas de la Costa to fight for the stage and the lead in the overall standings, the team's press service informs.

Miguel Angel Lopez, Nairo Quintana, Alejandro Valverde and Primoz Roglic created a leading group, fighting on the slopes of 15-20%. In the end of the day, nobody could get an advantage, and everything ended with a powerful uphill sprint, won by Valverde, followed by Roglic and Lopez.

Finishing third at today’s stage, Miguel Angel Lopez returned into the lead in the general classification, retaking the red jersey back.

The Vuelta a España will continue tomorrow with stage 8 from Valls to Igualada of 166.9 km.