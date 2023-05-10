Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Migrants with hypothermia rescued from Alps near France

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 May 2023, 14:23
Migrants with hypothermia rescued from Alps near France Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM A group of migrants suffering from hypothermia were rescued on Monday night in the Piemonte Alps near the border with France, ANSA reported.

Mountain rescue teams supported by firefighters and the Italian Red Cross intervened after receiving an alarm call from the group in distress in mountains above Clavière in the province of Turin.

They then transferred the survivors back down to Clavière for hospital treatment.

The group reportedly also alerted rescuers to six other migrants who were missing, but who later returned to Clavière independently and were also given medical attention.
The Piedmont town is a transit point for many migrants and refugees seeking to cross from Italy into France on their journey north.


