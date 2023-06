MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in Kazakhstan, pilots survived

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On April 16 MiG-31fighter jet crashed near Karaganda, Kazakhstan, as one of its engines caught fire shortly after takeoff, the Defense Ministry’s press service reports.

The crew ejected from the aircraft. The pilots are alive and taken to hospital, it said it a statement.

The commission was set up to investigate the cause of the accident.