Midweek weather forecast for Kazakhstan released

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 January 2021, 12:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is expected to douse Kazakhstan in next two days due to a cyclone over the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, southern cyclone over the Caspian Sea will bring precipitation, gusty wind, blizzard, and black ice to most regions of Kazakhstan on January 19-20.

However, it will all change on Thursday as the west of Kazakhstan will observe no precipitation and temperature dip as low as -22, -30°C on January 21.


