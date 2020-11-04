Go to the main site
    Midweek forecast: Most regions of Kazakhstan to enjoy nice weather

    4 November 2020, 12:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nice weather is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    However, unlike most of Kazakhstan, the west and northwest will see rains and lower temperature.

    The majority of regions will enjoy weather without precipitation and gradual rise in temperature. Some portions of the country will be steeped in fog and experience gusty wind.

    For instance, fog will blanket parts of Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps there.

    It will be foggy in Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions at night and early in the morning. Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is projected there.

    Windy conditions will be observed in Turkestan region as well.

