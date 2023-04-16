Go to the main site
    Middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov defends WBO International title

    16 April 2023, 12:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Meiirim Nursultanov was victorious in the boxing main event in Incheon, South Korea, held by от Treasure Boxing Promotion, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The 12-round middleweight bout between Meiirim Nursultanov of Kazakhstan (18-0, 10kos) and Japan’s Kazuto Takesako (15-0, 14kos) ended in the Kazakhstani's victory via a knockout in the 8th round.

    Kazakhstani Meiirim Nursultanov gained the 19th professional win, successfully defendeding his WBO International middleweight title.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

