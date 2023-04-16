Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov defends WBO International title

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 April 2023, 12:16
Middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov defends WBO International title Photo: instagram.com/meiirim.nursultanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Meiirim Nursultanov was victorious in the boxing main event in Incheon, South Korea, held by от Treasure Boxing Promotion, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The 12-round middleweight bout between Meiirim Nursultanov of Kazakhstan (18-0, 10kos) and Japan’s Kazuto Takesako (15-0, 14kos) ended in the Kazakhstani's victory via a knockout in the 8th round.

Kazakhstani Meiirim Nursultanov gained the 19th professional win, successfully defendeding his WBO International middleweight title.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Over 400 thou babies born in Kazakhstan in 2022
Over 400 thou babies born in Kazakhstan in 2022