Middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov defends WBO International title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Meiirim Nursultanov was victorious in the boxing main event in Incheon, South Korea, held by от Treasure Boxing Promotion, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The 12-round middleweight bout between Meiirim Nursultanov of Kazakhstan (18-0, 10kos) and Japan’s Kazuto Takesako (15-0, 14kos) ended in the Kazakhstani's victory via a knockout in the 8th round.

Kazakhstani Meiirim Nursultanov gained the 19th professional win, successfully defendeding his WBO International middleweight title.