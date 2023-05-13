Middle power diplomacy, Kazakhstan’s sea port development and tourism exhibition: foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan

ASTANA, KAZINFORM - From Kazakhstan’s role as a middle power, the country’s sea port development to successful participation in a travel exhibition in Dubai, Kazinform presents a digest of news on Kazakhstan in foreign media this week.

The National Interest: Kazakhstan: Eurasia’s Next Middle Power

Washington-based National Interest magazine published an article on May 9 focusing on the role of Kazakhstan as Eurasia’s next middle power.

The article notes that Kazakhstan has all the classical characteristics of a middle power: strategic location, abundant natural resources, and commitment to international principles and cooperation.

«Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is certainly on a path to enhance his country’s diplomatic profile by turning it into a «middle power,» a concept born during the Cold War to characterize states that «punch above their weight» in world politics. Considered to be neither big nor small powers, these countries can project a global significance that transcends a merely regional profile. Canada is the prototypical middle power. Australia is also frequently mentioned in this context,» reads the article.

The Diplomat: Kazakhstan’s Ports: A Vital Node of the Middle Corridor

The Diplomat, an American current affairs international magazine, published an article on May 9 covering the role of Kazakhstan in the Middle Corridor.

«Kazakhstan is betting heavily on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or Middle Corridor, as an alternative to reach European and international markets and bypass Russia. Many factors need to be considered to understand whether the corridor will boom in the short or long term; one vital topic is the future of Kazakhstani ports,» reads the article.

The article also touches upon the development of Aktau sea port.

«Similarly, there are plans to develop a port in Kuryk that would create another node in the Middle Corridor’s network. In an interview with CNBC, Nurzhan Marabayev, CEO of the Kazakh infrastructure investor company Semurg Invest, explained that his company is looking to develop Kuryk port, ‘a project that includes a bulk cargo terminal, designed for the transshipment of oil, bulk oil cargo, and liquefied petroleum gas.’» reads the article.

Trend.az: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral cooperation agenda

Trend.az reported on May 11 about the meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel.

«A number of issues, such as cooperation in political, economic, energy, humanitarian, educational, tourism and other spheres, as well as on multilateral platforms on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and brotherly Kazakhstan, were discussed at the meeting. Azerbaijani FM noted with satisfaction the extensive bilateral and multilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, based on common ethnic, cultural, and historical roots, and the prospects for their development,» reads the article.

Daily Times: Kazakhstan keen to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan: envoy

Daily Times, a Pakistani newspaper, published an article on May 9 on the relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, citing Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin.

«The envoy was talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that called on him led by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari. Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin spoke about the opportunities for doing business in Kazakhstan and the advantages of his country as a regional hub. He welcomed the ICCI’s plan to take a delegation to Kazakhstan and assured the provision of all necessary organizational and logistical support from the Kazakh side to make the visit a successful one,» he said.

Silk Road Briefing: Kazakhstan Invites China Xinjiang Investors To Join In Agricultural Projects

An article published in Silk Road Briefing on May 10 focuses on the visit of the Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev, to China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, who invited Chinese entrepreneurs specializing in the production of seeds, crops and foodstuffs to come to work in Kazakhstan.

«Kazakhstan offers ample opportunities for investment in the agricultural sector, which includes support measures from the government in the form of sectoral benefits and fiscal incentives, according to the ministry. Xinjiang based investors can conclude investment agreements directly with the government in order to carry out large projects. The administration of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is interested in importing Kazakhstan-produced meat, grains, oilseeds and fodder, while Kazakhstan is looking to buy fruit and vegetables from China,» reads the article.

Emirates News Agency: Kazakhstan highlights tourism opportunities at ATM 2023

An article published on May 7 by Emirates News Agency covered Kazakhstan’s participation in the 30th Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, represented by approximately 13 Kazakh tourist agencies, five hotels, and Air Astana airline.

«In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Amanbayev (Kazakh Tourism national company chairman) underscored ATM's importance as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of tourism between Kazakhstan and the countries of the region in general, and the UAE in particular, noting that the number of flights between the two countries reached 67 flights per week in 2023, as nearly half a million Kazakh tourists visited the UAE recently,» reads the article.

Mugglehead: Leading uranium producer Kazatomprom develops rare metals deposit in Kazakhstan

A Vancouver-based Mugglehead magazine published an article on May 6 about KazAtomProm national company, which received a license for mineral exploration at the Verkhny Irgiz deposit in the country’s Aktobe Region.

«Leading uranium producer Kazatomprom has received an exploration license from authorities in Kazakhstan to develop its own deposit of rare metals in the country’s Aktobe Region. The company announced the development on Thursday and plans to undertake geological assessments of the subsoil at the site to determine how much tantalum, niobium and beryllium can be extracted. The three rare metals are utilized for a variety of applications, including jet engine construction, satellites, computers and even missiles,» reads the article.