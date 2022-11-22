Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Middle Eastern leaders extend congratulations to President Tokayev on re-election

22 November 2022, 21:47
Middle Eastern leaders extend congratulations to President Tokayev on re-election

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Leaders of the Middle Eastern countries have extended their congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of re-election, Kazinform reports.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has sent a cable of congratulations to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term, Saudigazette.com.sa reports.
In his cable, the King wished the president constant good health and happiness and his people steady progress and prosperity.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman too sent a cable of congratulations to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.
According to WAM, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory message to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, on his re-election as President.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has dispatched similar message to Tokayev.

Photo: saudigazette.com.sa


Related news
Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win
Kyrgyz President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election win
President of Tajikistan congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing landslide
Read also
Int’l observers paid visits to Tokayev’s campaign headquarters during presidential election
How many foreign journalists visited Tokayev’s campaign headquarters?
CEC announces final results of Nov 20 presidential election
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take an oath on November 26
Prime Minister outlines key areas of Government’s work
Iranian Leader congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election victory
Official commentary by Kazakh Foreign Office on OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission's statement
Kazakh, Pakistani Presidents hold phone talk
News Partner
Popular
1 Official commentary by Kazakh Foreign Office on OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission's statement
2 COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
3 Kazakhstani exports hit record high this Jan-Sep
4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take an oath on November 26
5 Kazakhstan set to unveil 700 rural health facilities

News