Middle Eastern leaders extend congratulations to President Tokayev on re-election

22 November 2022, 21:47

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Leaders of the Middle Eastern countries have extended their congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of re-election, Kazinform reports.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has sent a cable of congratulations to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term, Saudigazette.com.sa reports.

In his cable, the King wished the president constant good health and happiness and his people steady progress and prosperity.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman too sent a cable of congratulations to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

According to WAM, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory message to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, on his re-election as President.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has dispatched similar message to Tokayev.

Photo: saudigazette.com.sa