Microsoft to open multiregional hub in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 April 2023, 14:00
Microsoft to open multiregional hub in Kazakhstan Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A multiregional hub will open in Kazakhstan. It will cover the Central Asian nations as well as Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Mongolia, and Pakistan, Kazinform refers to the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry’s press service.

«Localization of the Microsoft operation will let Kazakhstan turn into a centre of attraction of technologies and advanced solutions on a regional level. Being a centre of technological development and Microsoft innovations the hub will become a driver for human capital development and strength the national economies through stimulating production and export of non-resource technological sectors,» Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Mussun told at a bilateral meeting with Sergey Leshchenko, Country Manager of Microsoft Kazakhstan.

«The Microsoft multiregional hub is of great importance for Kazakhstan. Your country has the necessary infrastructure. We would love to work here and develop joint projects,» Sergey Leshchenko said in turn.

As earlier reported, last September as part of his visit to New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Michelle Simmons, General Manager, CEE Multi-Country Region. The sides focused on further development issues, in particular, extending the Kazakhstani office up to the regional hub.


