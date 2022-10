Microsoft expansion in Kazakhstan debated

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Michelle Simmons, the General Manager, Southeast Asia New Markets, Microsoft Asia Pacific, the Akorda press service reports.

They debated prospects for expansion of the company’s presence in Kazakhstan, as well as plans to open an IT laboratory, reskilling and upgrading IT specialists.





Photo: akorda.kz