    Michael Pompeo arrives in Tashkent for Central Asia – U.S. ministerial meeting

    3 February 2020, 09:58

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM On February 2, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit, UzA reports.

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Uzbekistan Daniel Rosenblum and other officials met the distinguished guest at Tashkent International Airport named after Islam Karimov.

    During the two-day visit, it is planned to hold bilateral talks between the U.S. Secretary of State and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan. Michael Pompeo and Abdulaziz Kamilov will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of Uzbekistan – American summit held in May 2018 in Washington, and will exchange views on pressing international and regional issues.

    On February 3, Michael Pompeo will attend the forthcoming ministerial meeting in Tashkent in «Central Asia – U.S.» («C5 + 1») format.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Uzbekistan
