Michael Jordan's signed sneakers sell for record $2.2M at auction

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Basketball icon Michael Jordan's sneakers from the 1998 NBA finals have sold for $2.2 million at auction in New York, Sotheby's announced on Wednesday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

«Another historic day at #SothebysNewYork! Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s from the famous ‘The Last Dance’ season sold for $2.2 million, setting a new world record for the most valuable sneakers ever sold,» the London-based auction house said on Twitter, referring to a 2020 documentary about Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan wore the «Bred» Air Jordan 13s during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals on the way to his sixth and last NBA championship title.

The basketball great won six NBA titles in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, and 1998 during his career with the Bulls.

He was also a six-time NBA Finals MVP (most valuable player) and 14-time NBA All-Star.

Jordan retired from basketball in 2003.



