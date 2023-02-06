Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    MFA shares recommendations for Kazakhstanis traveling to Türkiye

    6 February 2023, 19:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Official spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov shared the recommendations for nationals of Kazakhstan planning to travel to Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Having emphasized that nature can be unpredictable, Smadiyarov highly recommended the nationals of Kazakhstan to take into account all risks.

    He also recommended to save the contacts of Kazakhstani diplomats at the embassy and the consulate in Türkiye and contact them in case of emergencies.

    Earlier it was reported that there was no information about the citizens of Kazakhstan killed or injured in the devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Pazarcik district of southeastern Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye early Monday morning. At least 912 people were killed and 5,385 people were injured as a result of the quake.

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of mass loss of life as a result of the deadly earthquake.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Turkey Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
    February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Bad weather shuts down roads in 3 regions of Kazakhstan
    TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022