MFA shares recommendations for Kazakhstanis traveling to Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Official spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov shared the recommendations for nationals of Kazakhstan planning to travel to Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Having emphasized that nature can be unpredictable, Smadiyarov highly recommended the nationals of Kazakhstan to take into account all risks.

He also recommended to save the contacts of Kazakhstani diplomats at the embassy and the consulate in Türkiye and contact them in case of emergencies.

Earlier it was reported that there was no information about the citizens of Kazakhstan killed or injured in the devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Pazarcik district of southeastern Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye early Monday morning. At least 912 people were killed and 5,385 people were injured as a result of the quake.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of mass loss of life as a result of the deadly earthquake.