MFA comments on Kazakh, Uzbek presidents' informal meeting in Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Office Aibek Smadyarov commented on an informal meeting of the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev – in Shymkent, Kazinform reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan enjoy active development of trade, transit potential, and cultural ties. «It is quite logical that the meeting took place in Shymkent, not in another city of Kazakhstan,» Aibek Smadyarov said answering journalists’ questions.

It is important when the heads of state can meet at any time and discuss the issues fraternally, he stated.

The two leaders met in Shymkent on March 3 for discussing the current state and prospects of strengthening the allied relations between the two countries.

The sides discussed also the course of implementation of the agreements reached after Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Tashkent in December 2022



