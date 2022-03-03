MFA closely follows situation, ready to continue helping Kazakh businesses in foreign markets

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is closely following the situation with the possible negative impact of sanctions imposed on Russian transport and logistics companies on Kazakh businesses involved in international shipping, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

Taking into account the statement of K. Kopbayev, a Kazakh businessman and founding partner of Kusto Group, regarding the difficulties with shipment and transportation of Kazakhstan’s goods through international and European seaports, Kazakh embassies have established necessary contacts and held consultations with administrations of key European ports (Zeebrugge, Antwerp, Muuga, Riga, Ventspils, Liepaja and others). According to the information received, there are currently no restrictions on work with Kazakhstan’s shippers.

At the same time, potential delays in transportation of goods may be related to the restrictions imposed on Russian companies, given the close interconnection of existing logistic chains. The possibility that domestic companies may have difficulties in transporting cargo on Russian vessels, which are not able to receive international insurance, cannot be excluded. In the event of specific instances of delays in the transportation of Kazakh shipments and goods, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Kazakh diplomatic missions, is prepared to provide assistance in the prompt resolution of arising issues.

In this regard, please contact the 24-hour Call Center of JSC Kazakh Invest National Company at +7 7172 620 620.

In general, as a preventive measure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country’s embassies carry out explanatory work with foreign partners at the political level in order to avoid negative consequences for the trade and economic activities of Kazakhstan’s businesses in the evolving geo-economic circumstances.



